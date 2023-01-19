Passive euthanasia: In India, debate on 'living will' has seen many turns

Where does the world stand on euthanasia?



Globally, the debate on euthanasia has been on for centuries now.



Euthanasia was accepted in ancient Greece, Rome and parts of Asia. During the Enlightenment era, suicide and euthanasia became accepted practises in several European nations and places such as Japan, where suicide was utilised to maintain a person's honour and, thus, was never deemed immoral.



More recently, the Vatican declared that passive euthanasia was allowed under Catholic theology in a momentous pronouncement in 1957.



As a result, many countries have legalised either passive or aggressive euthanasia throughout time.



According to estimates, assisted dying accounts for roughly 1.5 per cent of Swiss mortality in Switzerland, where it is allowed. In the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Belgium, euthanasia and assisted suicide are permitted in circumstances where somebody is suffering unbearably and there is no hope of recovery.



In March 2021, Spain made it lawful for individuals to take their life, though in only certain conditions, and Canada extended its assisted dying statute the same year. Colombia is the first and so far only Latin American nation to make euthanasia legal. Euthanasia is legal in some Australian jurisdictions, and equivalent legislation has been passed in New Zealand.