People expect Modi govt to build Ram temple within its tenure, says RSS

People expect the government to fulfill its promise of building the in in "this tenure", said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday, reacting after Prime Minister ruled out an ordinance and said in an interview he would wait for the Supreme Court’s judgement.

The RSS--the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party—and its affiliates have demanded over the past couple of months that the Modi government bring an ordinance, or pass a legislation in Parliament, to speed up the construction of the





In his Vijayadashami speech, chief Mohan Bhagwat had said people cannot interminably wait for the court order, and had asked the government to pass a law.

At a rally that the Vishva Hindu Parishad held in New Delhi in December, number two Bhaiyyaji Joshi said there were circumstances when people begin to doubt the judiciary. “It is the duty of Parliament to pave the way for the construction of Ram temple…We are not begging,” he had said.

The Supreme Court will hear the case next on January 4.



“The people of Bharat have reposed complete confidence and gave the full mandate. The people of Bharat expect this government to fulfil the same promise during this tenure,” said the on Twitter, attributing to its leader, Dattatreya Hosabale

Hosabale said: “We find the PM’s statement to be a positive step in the direction of construction of a temple. In his interview, the PM has reiterated the resolve to construct a temple in Ayodhya, which is consistent with the BJP’s Palampur resolution of 1989.”

Hosabale said the BJP, in the resolution, had said that it favoured a resolution of the issue through dialogue or Parliament bringing an “enabling legislation” for construction of a

“Narendra Modi-led in its manifesto for the 2014 polls promised to explore all possible avenues within the framework of the Constitution for construction of a Ram temple. The people of India had trusted Modi and gave majority,” Hosabale said.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Modi said any decision on an ordinance on Ram temple in can happen only after the completion of the judicial process.

He, however, also said the government was ready to make all efforts to fulfill its responsibility. "Let the judicial process take its own course. Don't weigh it in political terms. Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever be our responsibility as government, we are ready to make all efforts," the PM said.

Modi drew a parallel with the triple talaq case. He said an ordinance came only after the Supreme Court order. He also accused the Congress of delaying the judicial process in the Ram temple case through its lawyers.