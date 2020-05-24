People reaching state to pick between Covid-19 test or home quarantine: Goa

JUST IN
ANI  |  Panaji 

A medic conducts thermal screening of a passenger waiting to board a train to Delhi at Howrah station, during the ongoing Covid-19 nationwide lockdown, in Kolkata. Photo: PTI
One more person on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of active cases to 39 in the State

The Goa government on Saturday said that the people coming to the state by air, rail or road route will have the option to either undergo a paid Covid-19 test at the entry point or undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

"The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be uniform for road, rail and air passengers. After the thermal screening, passengers can either opt for a Covid-19 test or a 14-day quarantine at home. They can choose between the two options, through a self-declaration form which will be given to them during the journey," said the State Health Secretary Nila Mohanan in a press conference on Saturday.

"Meanwhile, the SOP for the international passengers travelling to Goa, which includes a mandatory 14-day stay in institutional quarantine, however, remains unchanged," Mohanan added.

The cost of the Covid-19 test charged by the state government is Rs 2,000 and would have to be borne by the incoming passenger.

One more person on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of active cases to 39 in the State, said Nila Mohanan.
