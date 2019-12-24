Performance standards are being set for govt officers, says Rajnath Singh

JUST IN
Man detained for posting 'derogatory remarks' against Rajasthan CM Gehlot
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajnath Singh
File photo of Rajnath Singh | Photo: PTI

Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said performance standards are being set for officers and mechanisms developed for greater prudence in financial management under the Centre's vision of 'minimum government and maximum governance'.

He said this in his address at a workshop for integrated finance advisors, organised by the finance division of the Defence Ministry at the DRDO Bhwawan.

"Under the 'minimum government, maximum governance' (vision), government functions are being made more effective and efficient. Performance standards bare being set for government officers.

"And in financial management, mechanisms are being adopted for more prudence and accountability," Singh said.
First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 14:40 IST

