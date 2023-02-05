Pervez Musharraf: The firebrand general who morphed into a non-starter neta

(79), former General and President, and a Pakistani to the core of his being, died in exile in Dubai today. He earned himself a place in history, but had to pay a price that he would later confess to friends, he sometimes regretted.

Musharraf took over the reins of via a coup in 1999, months after then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif signed a peace accord with in Lahore. The Kargil war had been fought and won by and as Vajpayee visited the Minar-e-Pakistan, site of the Lahore resolution that signalled Partition, he wrote in the visitors’ book, “A strong, stable, and prosperous is in India’s interest. Let no one in be in doubt. sincerely wishes Pakistan well.” Assuming Pakistan’s concurrence with these sentiments, he invited – at Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani’s insistence – Gen Musharraf for a meeting at Agra. That meeting, which could have changed the world, turned out to be a disaster. Musharraf, while telling Vajpayee he was for peaceful resolution of all issues including Kashmir, had been telling editors of newspapers over breakfast hours earlier that there was no difference between ‘jihadis’ in Kashmir and the Mukti Bahini in East Pakistan. Confronted with the transcript, Musharraf, whose strongest character trait was that he hated to be questioned, simply shrugged. That the Agra meeting happened at all was in itself a miracle. It could not have happened if there had not been a Vajpayee. And a Musharraf. Much later, Manmohan Singh would pick up the pieces and put in place a back-channel dialogue which survived the 2008 Mumbai attack but fell by the wayside in 2013 after the beheading of an Indian soldier.

Musharraf’s inspiration was the great Turkish reformist, Kamal Ataturk. He had little patience with fundamentalists and saw himself as a “professional,” a pragmatic and flexible man who believed in the armed forces as the sole repository of legitimate force in society and the custodian of the nation. The turning point was the US war against terrorism after 9/11 in which he participated with enthusiasm earning Pakistan brownie points with the Bush regime.

He tried to modify Pakistan’s notorious blasphemy law, one of Gen Zia ul Haq’s legacies, but faced with resistance from the Islamists in the army, had to retreat. While in for the Agra summit, he told the Kashmiri Hurriyat conference leaders some home truths: don’t expect us to keep bailing you out, he said. You need to fight the war for Kashmir on your own. As a pragmatist, after he took over power, he understood quickly that he could not fight alone on so many fronts. He appointed Shaukat Aziz, who was in the World Bank at the time, finance minister. Aziz in turn, tried to professionalise the running of Pakistan’s central bank and address the complicated issue of power and other subsidies. That was a half-way revolution, and it ended in abysmal failure.

Internally, Pakistan’s problems were mounting. In 2006, on the orders of Gen Musharraf, the Pakistan Army killed former junior interior minister and Governor of Balochistan, Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, and over two dozen of his tribesmen, leading to widespread unrest in the area and a surge in the Baloch nationalist sentiment in the province bordering Iran, Afghanistan and the Arabian Sea with strategically important port of Gwadar. By then, Musharraf’s advisors – and their ranks had swelled – were telling him to shuck off the uniform, go legit and join politics. Listening to them was possibly the biggest mistake Musharraf made. The 2007 assassination of former premier Benazir Bhutto followed. He had to leave Pakistan but announced his political party in 2010. His avatar as a ‘neta’ was a non-starter. The past was quick to catch up. In 2019, he was sentenced to death in absentia by a special court which found him guilty of high treason, for imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, by keeping the Constitution in abeyance and his complicity in Bhutto’s assassination. As he had already moved to Dubai in 2016, they were only charges and came to nothing. But he confessed to friends at his sorrow that he had to leave his beloved mother to fend for herself in Karachi and could not see her one last time when she died.

Musharraf was always jocular. His ‘election’ as Pakistan’s president after a referendum in 2002 saw the enthusiastic participation of soldiers in stuffing ballot boxes. At a press conference in Kazakhstan in 2002, where he was attending a meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) after he had won the referendum and become president, Business Standard congratulated him for getting 98.8 per cent of the votes – no one in the history of India’s democracy had managed to achieve that degree of electoral success. He thought for a moment and replied: “if you are being sarcastic, I have nothing to say. But if you are being sincere, then I thank you”.