Petrol, diesel price cut by 0.15 paise: Check today's rates in top cities

Diesel price in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai now cost Rs 64.62, Rs 65.32 and Rs 65.72 per litre.

Retail fuel prices were cut further on Tuesday, with petrol price down by 0.16 paisa and that of diesel by 0.16-0.15 paise across all major cities in the country.

Petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 72.29 per litre in Kolkata. In Mumbai and Chennai, the petrol is priced at Rs 75.30 and Rs 72.28 per litre, respectively.

Similarly, the diesel price in the national capital was reduced by 0.15 paise. Diesel's price in Delhi stood at Rs 62.29 per litre on Tuesday as compared to Monday's price of Rs 62.44 paise per litre.

Diesel's price in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai on Tuesday stood at Rs 64.62, Rs 65.32 and Rs 65.72 per litre, respectively.

In Gurgaon, a litre of petrol will now cost you Rs 69.99 as compared to Monday's Rs 70.28 per litre, while in Noida, the diesel price is Rs 72.11

For diesel in Gurgaon, you'll have to pay Rs 61.86 per litre and Rs 63.04 per litre in Noida.

Oil prices fell below $30 a barrel on Monday after the coronavirus outbreak worsened over the weekend, exacerbating fears that government lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease would spark a global recession.

Saudi Aramco is likely to sustain higher oil output planned for April in May, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said, signaling the top oil-producing company is prepared to live with low oil prices for a while.

Cost of crude oil, tax rates and rupee to dollar exchange rate are some of the factors that will guide today's petrol price in India.
