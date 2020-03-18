Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged: Check today's rates in top cities

The retail prices of petrol remained mostly unchanged on Wednesday across major cities in the country. Similar was the case with diesel prices. In New Delhi, petrol remained unchanged at Rs 69.59 and diesel at Rs 62.29 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai was priced at Rs 72.29, Rs 75.30, and Rs 72.28 per litre, respectively. Diesel prices in these cities also remained unchanged at Rs 64.62, Rs 65.21, and Rs 65.71 per litre, respectively.

Gurgaon saw a very slight drop in petrol and diesel prices. The pricesof both the fuels dropped by two paise each, with petrol now costing at Rs 67.97 per litre instead of Rs 67.99 per litre, and diesel at Rs 61.84 per litre instead of Rs 61.86 per litre.

If you buy petrol from Noida, it will cost you an extra a paisa per litre. Noida is charging Rs 72.12 today.