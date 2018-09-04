Petrol, diesel prices rise for tenth day, hit new high: Check rates here

Petrol and diesel prices rose for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday to be sold at Rs 79.31 and Rs 71.34 per litre respectively in Delhi. The latest increase has taken the fuel prices to a new all-time high.

In Mumbai, petrol price has increased by 16 paise to be now sold at Rs 86.72 per litre.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the petrol is priced at Rs 82.22 and Rs 82.41 per litre respectively.

Diesel rates also saw a similar increase across the country. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, the fuel is being sold at Rs 71.34, Rs 74.19, Rs 75.734 and Rs 75.39 per litre respectively. The rates are around 20 paise higher than that of Monday.

The surge in fuel prices is largely attributed to the rise in crude oil prices and high rate of excise duty in the country. Brent crude oil is currently priced over $78 per barrel.





The recent slump in rupee also has lifted the import cost of crude oil, subsequently raising fuel prices.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed "external" factors for the rise in petrol and diesel prices.

"I would like to mention two points, and both these subjects are external. (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) had promised that it will raise production by one million barrels per day, which was not raised," he told reporters in Surat on Sunday.



