Petrol, diesel prices up by around 50 paise: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai

Petrol and reached a new unprecedented level on Friday after oil marketing companies announced a sharp hike on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol rose 48 paise to be sold at Rs 79.99 per litre. With a similar hike, petrol in Mumbai is priced at Rs 87.39 per litre.

saw an even bigger hike on Friday. While in Delhi, prices rose by 52 paise, in Mumbai, the rates went up by 55 paise.

The fuel is retailing at Rs 72.07 and Rs 76.51 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

Except for a halt on Wednesday, petrol and diesel rates have gone up every day since 26 August. Overall, petrol and have gone up by Rs 2.32 and Rs 2.75 respectively in Delhi, since then.

Opposition parties will launch nationwide strikes and protests next week over record-high

The Congress has accused the government of "fuel loot" that it said had raised Rs 11 trillion ($152 billion) for the exchequer since Modi came to power in 2014.

"The mismanagement of the economy has led to high fuel prices," senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said. "When were rising during (the previous government), taxes were reduced to take the burden off people."

Congress said all "like-minded opposition parties" had agreed to join the protest to demand fuel price cuts. The parties called for a general strike and demonstrations across the country.

City Rate today (Rs) Rate on Thursday (Rs) Increase (paise) Delhi 79.99 79.51 48 Mumbai 87.39 86.91 48