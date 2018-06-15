Petrol prices cut by 8 paise on Thursday, no change in diesel rates

Petrol prices saw a marginal slash of Rs 8 paise on Thursday after witnessing a fall of around Rs 2 in the last 14 days.

Petrol will now cost Rs 76.35 a litre in Delhi, down from Rs 76.43, showed the data on Indian Oil's website. However, dieasel prices remain steady at Rs 67.85 per litre in the capital.

Corp provides daily prices for diesel and petrol across metros and state capitals. Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities, applicable from 6:00 am on June 15, were Rs 76.35 per litre in Delhi, Rs 79.02 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 84.18 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 79.24 per litre in Chennai.





With Tuesday's cut, petrol prices had come down by 1.98 paise in 14 days. On May 29, petrol prices had touched a peak of Rs 78.43 a litre in Delhi and Rs 86.24 a litre in Mumbai.

As of Monday, the pace of decline had been less than half the rate of the surge. In percentage terms, between May 30 and June 11, petrol prices declined by 2.35 per cent in Delhi, compared to a 5.5 per cent increase in the previous 16 days.

Here are the prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals (Rs/Litre), applicable from 6:00 am June 15:

1) Agartala: Rs 72.14

2) Aizwal: Rs 72.26

3) Ambala: Rs 76.47

4) Bangalore: Rs 77.59

5) Bhopal: Rs 81.94

6) Bhubhaneswar: Rs 75.17

7) Chandigarh: Rs 73.43

8) Dehradun: Rs 77.70

9) Gandhinagar: Rs 75.66

10) Gangtok: Rs 79.40

11) Guwahati: Rs 78.49

12) Hyderabad: Rs 80.88

13) Imphal: Rs 74.44

14) Itanagar: Rs 72.25

15) Jaipur: Rs 79.09

16) Jammu: Rs 78.08

17) Jalandhar: Rs 81.56

18) Kohima: Rs 74.83

19) Lucknow: Rs 77.18

20) Panjim: Rs 70.36

21) Patna: Rs 81.84

22) Pondicherry: Rs 75.15

23) Port Blair: Rs 65.82

24) Raipur: Rs 76.76

25) Ranchi: Rs 76.34

26) Shillong: Rs 75.75

27) Shimla: Rs 76.52

28) Srinagar: Rs 80.77

29) Trivandrum: Rs 79.45

30) Silvasa: Rs 74.27

31) Daman: Rs 74.20

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities, applicable from 6:00 am on June 15, were Rs 67.85 per litre in Delhi, Rs 70.40 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 72.24 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs 71.62 per litre in Chennai.

Here are the prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals (Rs/Litre), applicable from 6:00 am on June 15:

1) Agartala: Rs 65.99

2) Aizwal: Rs 65.18

3) Ambala: Rs 68.36

4) Bangalore: Rs 69.02

5) Bhopal: Rs 71.41

6) Bhubhaneswar: Rs 72.73

7) Chandigarh: Rs 65.89

8) Dehradun: Rs 68.18

9) Gandhinagar: Rs 72.92

10) Gangtok: Rs 69.60

11) Guwahati: Rs 70.82

12) Hyderabad: Rs 73.75

13) Imphal: Rs 65.92

14) Itanagar: Rs 65.14

15) Jaipur: Rs 72.26

16) Jammu: Rs 69.02

17) Jalandhar: Rs 67.77

18) Kohima: Rs 66.22

19) Lucknow: Rs 68.00

20) Panjim: Rs 69.05

21) Patna: Rs 72.53

22) Pondicherry: Rs 70.09

23) Port Blair: Rs 63.60

24) Raipur: Rs 73.25

25) Ranchi: Rs 71.64

26) Shillong: Rs 67.67

27) Shimla: Rs 67.49

28) Srinagar: Rs 71.24

29) Trivandrum: Rs 72.63

30) Silvasa: Rs 68.67

31) Daman: Rs 68.60