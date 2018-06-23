Petrol prices cut for 3rd straight day, diesel prices cut after 2-day break

-
Petrol prices were cut on Saturday for the third consecutive day. Diesel prices were slashed after standing still for two days across the four major metros.
The Indian Oil Corporation provides a daily list of fuel prices across major metros and state capitals. Prices of non-branded petrol in metro cities, applicable from 6:00 am on June 23, 2018, were Rs 75.93 per litre in Delhi, Rs 78.61 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 83.61 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 78.80 per litre in Chennai.
The prices for petrol on June 22were Rs 76.02 per litre in Delhi, Rs 78.70 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 83.74 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 78.89 per litre in Chennai.
Prices (Rs per litre) of non-branded petrol across state capitals as applicable from 6:00 am on June 23, 2018:
Agartala: Rs 71.79
Aizwal: Rs 71.90
Ambala: Rs 76.05
Bengaluru: Rs 77.16
Bhopal: Rs 81.53
Bhubaneswar: Rs 74.76
Chandigarh: Rs 73.03
Dehradun: Rs 77.37
Gandhinagar: Rs 75.24
Gangtok: Rs 79.00
Guwahati: Rs 78.05
Hyderabad: Rs 80.43
Imphal: Rs 74.03
Itanagar: Rs 71.86
Jaipur: Rs 78.66
Jammu: Rs 77.67
Jalandhar: Rs 81.12
Kohima: Rs 74.43
Lucknow: Rs 76.85
Panjim: Rs 69.97
Patna: Rs 81.42
Puducherry: Rs 74.74
Port Blair: Rs 65.47
Raipur: Rs 76.34
Ranchi: Rs 76.01
Shillong: Rs 75.36
Shimla: Rs 76.11
Srinagar: Rs 80.36
Trivandrum: Rs 79.02
Silvasa: Rs 73.87
Daman: Rs 73.80
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro cities, applicable from 6:00 am on June 23, 2018, were Rs 67.61 per litre in Delhi, Rs 70.16 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 71.87 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.36 per litre in Chennai.
Prices of diesel on June 22, 2018, were Rs 67.68 per litre in Delhi, Rs 70.23 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 71.99 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.44 per litre in Chennai.
Prices (Rs per litre) of non-branded diesel across state capitals as applicable from 6:00 am on June 23, 2018
Agartala: Rs 65.79
Aizwal: Rs 64.98
Ambala: Rs 68.12
Bengaluru: Rs 68.62
Bhopal: Rs 71.17
Bhubhaneswar: Rs 72.47
Chandigarh: Rs 65.65
Dehradun: Rs 67.94
Gandhinagar: Rs 72.66
Gangtok: Rs 69.40
Guwahati: Rs 70.57
Hyderabad: Rs 73.49
Imphal: Rs 65.69
Itanagar: Rs 64.91
Jaipur: Rs 72.01
Jammu: Rs 68.78
Jalandhar: Rs 67.53
Kohima: Rs 66.00
Lucknow: Rs 67.76
Panjim: Rs 68.81
Patna: Rs 72.28
Puducherry: Rs 69.85
Port Blair: Rs 63.39
Raipur: Rs 73.00
Ranchi: Rs 71.39
Shillong: Rs 67.45
Shimla: Rs 67.25
Srinagar: Rs 71.00
Trivandrum: Rs 72.38
Silvasa: Rs 68.43
Daman: Rs 68.36
