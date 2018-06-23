Petrol prices cut for 3rd straight day, diesel prices cut after 2-day break

Petrol prices were cut on Saturday for the third consecutive day. Diesel prices were slashed after standing still for two days across the four major metros.

The provides a daily list of fuel prices across major metros and state capitals. Prices of non-branded petrol in metro cities, applicable from 6:00 am on June 23, 2018, were Rs 75.93 per litre in Delhi, Rs 78.61 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 83.61 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 78.80 per litre in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Petrol prices cut, diesel stands still: What you have to pay in your city

The prices for petrol on June 22were Rs 76.02 per litre in Delhi, Rs 78.70 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 83.74 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 78.89 per litre in Chennai.

Prices (Rs per litre) of non-branded petrol across state capitals as applicable from 6:00 am on June 23, 2018:

Agartala: Rs 71.79

Aizwal: Rs 71.90

Ambala: Rs 76.05

Bengaluru: Rs 77.16

Bhopal: Rs 81.53

Bhubaneswar: Rs 74.76

Chandigarh: Rs 73.03

Dehradun: Rs 77.37

Gandhinagar: Rs 75.24

Gangtok: Rs 79.00

Guwahati: Rs 78.05

Hyderabad: Rs 80.43

Imphal: Rs 74.03

Itanagar: Rs 71.86

Jaipur: Rs 78.66

Jammu: Rs 77.67

Jalandhar: Rs 81.12

Kohima: Rs 74.43

Lucknow: Rs 76.85

Panjim: Rs 69.97

Patna: Rs 81.42

Puducherry: Rs 74.74

Port Blair: Rs 65.47

Raipur: Rs 76.34

Ranchi: Rs 76.01

Shillong: Rs 75.36

Shimla: Rs 76.11

Srinagar: Rs 80.36

Trivandrum: Rs 79.02

Silvasa: Rs 73.87

Daman: Rs 73.80

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro cities, applicable from 6:00 am on June 23, 2018, were Rs 67.61 per litre in Delhi, Rs 70.16 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 71.87 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.36 per litre in Chennai.





ALSO READ: Indian oil companies to gain from higher Opec output

Prices of diesel on June 22, 2018, were Rs 67.68 per litre in Delhi, Rs 70.23 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 71.99 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 71.44 per litre in Chennai.

Prices (Rs per litre) of non-branded diesel across state capitals as applicable from 6:00 am on June 23, 2018

Agartala: Rs 65.79

Aizwal: Rs 64.98

Ambala: Rs 68.12

Bengaluru: Rs 68.62

Bhopal: Rs 71.17

Bhubhaneswar: Rs 72.47

Chandigarh: Rs 65.65

Dehradun: Rs 67.94

Gandhinagar: Rs 72.66

Gangtok: Rs 69.40

Guwahati: Rs 70.57

Hyderabad: Rs 73.49

Imphal: Rs 65.69

Itanagar: Rs 64.91

Jaipur: Rs 72.01

Jammu: Rs 68.78

Jalandhar: Rs 67.53

Kohima: Rs 66.00

Lucknow: Rs 67.76

Panjim: Rs 68.81

Patna: Rs 72.28

Puducherry: Rs 69.85

Port Blair: Rs 63.39

Raipur: Rs 73.00

Ranchi: Rs 71.39

Shillong: Rs 67.45

Shimla: Rs 67.25

Srinagar: Rs 71.00

Trivandrum: Rs 72.38

Silvasa: Rs 68.43

Daman: Rs 68.36