Petrol prices rise again, here are the fuel prices in your city

Petrol prices in Mumbai have been turning more volatile, with the prices of crude oil showing a firm trend.
In Mumbai, petrol price rose by 33 paise to Rs 106.25 on Wednesday. The price of diesel also rose by 18 paise to Rs 97.09. The rupee has also moved lower against the dollar, which has made petrol prices in Mumbai more expensive than earlier. It is hoped that the government can reduce excise duties, so as to enable rates to become cheaper in the coming days.
|Cities
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Bhopal
|Rs 108.35
|Rs 98.14
|Jaipur
|Rs 107.38
|Rs 98.99
|Mumbai
|Rs 106.25
|Rs 97.09
|Pune
|Rs 105.66
|Rs 95.18
|Hyderabad
|Rs 104.14
|Rs 97.58
|Bengaluru
|Rs 103.56
|Rs 94.89
|Patna
|Rs 102.74
|Rs 95.31
|Chennai
|Rs 101.06
|Rs 94.06
|Trivandrum
|Rs 102.19
|Rs 96.10
|Kolkata
|Rs 100.23
|Rs 92.50
|Bhubaneshwar
|Rs 101.01
|Rs 97.57
|Delhi
|Rs 99.86
|Rs 89.36
|Dehradun
|Rs 96.83
|Rs 90.22
|Lucknow
|Rs 97.44
|Rs 90.01
|Noida
|Rs 97.37
|Rs 89.93
|Gurugram
|Rs 97.63
|Rs 89.90
|Raipur
|Rs 98.13
|Rs 96.69
|Panjim
|Rs 98.01
|Rs 94.52
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 97.06
|Rs 96.43
|Gandhinagar
|Rs 97.35
|Rs 96.71
|Chandigarh
|Rs 96.37
|Rs 89.16
The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.
