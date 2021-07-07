JUST IN
Petrol prices rise again, here are the fuel prices in your city

In Mumbai, petrol price rose by 33 paise to Rs 106.25 on Wednesday. The price of diesel also rose by 18 paise to Rs 97.09

Petrol prices in Mumbai have been turning more volatile, with the prices of crude oil showing a firm trend.

In Mumbai, petrol price rose by 33 paise to Rs 106.25 on Wednesday. The price of diesel also rose by 18 paise to Rs 97.09. The rupee has also moved lower against the dollar, which has made petrol prices in Mumbai more expensive than earlier. It is hoped that the government can reduce excise duties, so as to enable rates to become cheaper in the coming days.

Amid the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, several state governments had increased fuel taxes to bolster revenues. The central government had also raised the excise duty on both the automobile fuels.

Here are the current rates of fuel in different cities.

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 106.25/litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 99.86/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.06/litre

Here are the fuel prices in your city today:

Cities Petrol Diesel
Bhopal Rs 108.35 Rs 98.14
Jaipur Rs 107.38 Rs 98.99
Mumbai Rs 106.25 Rs 97.09
Pune Rs 105.66 Rs 95.18
Hyderabad Rs 104.14 Rs 97.58
Bengaluru Rs 103.56 Rs 94.89
Patna Rs 102.74 Rs 95.31
Chennai Rs 101.06 Rs 94.06
Trivandrum Rs 102.19 Rs 96.10
Kolkata Rs 100.23 Rs 92.50
Bhubaneshwar Rs 101.01 Rs 97.57
Delhi Rs 99.86 Rs 89.36
Dehradun Rs 96.83 Rs 90.22
Lucknow Rs 97.44 Rs 90.01
Noida Rs 97.37 Rs 89.93
Gurugram Rs 97.63 Rs 89.90
Raipur Rs 98.13 Rs 96.69
Panjim Rs 98.01 Rs 94.52
Ahmedabad Rs 97.06 Rs 96.43
Gandhinagar Rs 97.35 Rs 96.71
Chandigarh Rs 96.37 Rs 89.16

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in fuel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and a continuous rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.

First Published: Wed, July 07 2021. 08:55 IST

