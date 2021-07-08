Petrol prices rise again, here are the fuel prices in your city

Petrol prices in Mumbai have been turning more volatile with the prices of crude oil showing a firm trend. On Thursday, the price of petrol in the city increased by 34 paise to Rs 106.59 per litre. The price of diesel in the city went up by 9 paise to Rs 97.18 per litre.

Amid the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, several state governments had increased fuel taxes to bolster revenues. The central government had also raised the excise duty on both the automobile fuels.



Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 106.59/litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 100.56/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.37/litre

Here are the fuel prices in your city today:

Cities Petrol Diesel Bhopal Rs 108.88 Rs 98.40 Jaipur Rs 107.01 Rs 98.41 Mumbai Rs 106.59 Rs 97.18 Pune Rs 106.38 Rs 95.43 Hyderabad Rs 104.50 Rs 97.68 Bengaluru Rs 103.93 Rs 94.99 Patna Rs 103.59 Rs 95.89 Chennai Rs 101.37 Rs 94.15 Trivandrum Rs 102.54 Rs 96.20 Kolkata Rs 100.62 Rs 92.65 Bhubaneshwar Rs 101.37 Rs 97.67 Delhi Rs 100.56 Rs 89.62 Dehradun Rs 97.93 Rs 91 Lucknow Rs 97.67 Rs 90.01 Noida Rs 97.75 Rs 90.06 Gurugram Rs 97.98 Rs 90 Raipur Rs 98.58 Rs 96.91 Panjim Rs 98.39 Rs 94.65 Ahmedabad Rs 97.35 Rs 96.43 Gandhinagar Rs 97.56 Rs 96.69 Chandigarh Rs 96.70 Rs 89.25

The state-run oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum align the rates of domestic fuel with that of the global crude oil prices by taking into account any changes in the foreign exchange rates. Any changes in are implemented with effect from 6 am every day.

With no signals from the Union government and the states that they will cut taxes on fuel, and a continuous rise in international petroleum prices, relief on this front is unlikely in the near future.