Petrol rates up by 21 paise, now costs Rs 91.34 in Mumbai, Rs 84 in Delhi

After remaining constant for a day, petrol and continued their upward march on Thursday. The latest hike takes to a new unprecedented level.

are up by around 15 paise across major cities, with the fuel now being sold at Rs 91.20 per litre in Mumbai.

In Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 84, Rs 85.80 and Rs 87.33 per litre respectively.

are up by around 21 paise in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

The key transportation fuel is being retailed at Rs 75.45, Rs 80.10, Rs 77.30 and Rs 79.79 per litre respectively.

in India largely depend on international oil prices. As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

Brent crude rose nearly 2 per cent after hitting a four-year high on Wednesday as the market focused on upcoming US sanctions on Iran while shrugging off the year's largest weekly build in US crude stockpiles and reports of higher Saudi Arabian and Russian production.

Earlier in the session, crude had been pushed lower as Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the kingdom had raised output to 10.7 million barrels per day in October and would pump more in November.

City New rates (Rs) Previous rates (Rs) (on Oct. 3) Hike (paise) Delhi 84.00 83.85 15 Mumbai 91.34 91.20 14 Chennai 87.33 87.18 15 Kolkata 85.80 85.65 15