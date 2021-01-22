Petrol touches new high of Rs 85.45 in Delhi, crosses Rs 92-mark in Mumbai

-
-
Petrol price soared to Rs 85.45 a litre in the national capital on Friday. This marks the highest ever price at which petrol has been sold in New Delhi, surpassing the earlier high of Rs 84.45 a litre that was recorded on January 13, 2021.
Oil marketing companies in India hiked prices of petrol in New Delhi by 25 paisa from yesterday. The diesel prices were also hiked to Rs 75.63 as compared with yesterday's rate of Rs 75.38. OMCs have increased the rates after keeping them unchanged for two days.
The rupee has also moved lower against the US dollar, which has put pressure on petrol prices in New Delhi, making it more expensive than before, according to Good Returns website.
Petrol prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 92.04 on Friday as compared with Rs 91.80 yesterday. One litre of diesel will cost Rs 82.40 in the city.
That is 27 paise more than yesterday's price. In Chennai, petrol inched up to sell at Rs 88.07, 22 paise above the previous day. Diesel was retailing at Rs 80.90 in the city.
In Bangalore, petrol and diesel prices surged by 26 paise each to Rs 88.33 and Rs 80.26 respectively. In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol price was increased by 24 paise to Rs 86.87 per litre.
Rates differ from state to state, depending on value-added tax (VAT). Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Earlier this month, state-owned fuel companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation resumed daily price revision after a almost a month-long break.
