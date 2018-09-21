Petrol touches Rs 82.32 in Delhi with yet another hike, diesel unchanged

-
Fuel prices continued to soar as oil marketing companies revised the rates on Friday morning. Petrol prices saw an increase of 10 paise per litre in New Delhi and in Mumbai petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise per litre.
However, diesel prices remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day across the four metros - New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Petrol now costs Rs 82.32 per litre in New Delhi and Rs 89.69 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel is priced at Rs 73.87 per litre in New Delhi and Rs Rs 78.42 per litre.
On Thursday, petrol prices saw a hike of 6 paise per litre in three metropolitan cities - Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata - to be sold at Rs 82.22, Rs. 89.60, Rs 84.70, respectively.
Price of a litre of petrol in Chennai was increased by 7 paise to be sold at Rs 85.48.
The fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had blamed international factors for the hike in the prices of petroleum products. Meanwhile, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Chairman Mukesh K Surana has said that the Centre is working to increase local production of oil and gas to soften the impact of zooming fuel prices. Petrol
|City
|New rates (Rs) (on Sep. 21)
|Previous rates (Rs) (On Sep 20)
|HIke (paise)
|Delhi
|82.32
|82.22
|10
|Mumbai
|89.69
|89.60
|9
|Kolkata
|84.16
|84.07
|9
|Chennai
|85.58
|85.48
|10
