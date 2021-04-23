Phase 3 vaccination registration to start from April 28: Things to know

Largest Vaccine Drive
The Union government has said that the registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination for everyone above 18 years of age will start on April 28. The registration will start on the CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App. Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted, "Are you 18+? On April 28 register for vaccination against Covid 19 on tp//Cowin.gov.in. Largest Vaccine Drive Phase 3 - begins on May 1".
No walk-in allowed
There will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase. MyGovIndia's tweet said, "Only self registration and advance appointments for people between 18 and 45 years of age. No walks in allowed."
Process
The inoculation process and documents to be submitted to get the jab remains the same as before. From May 1, the present system of private Covid-19 vaccination centres receiving doses from the government and charging up to Rs 250 per dose will cease to exist and private hospitals will procure directly from vaccine manufacturers.
Pricing
According to the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy, Covid-19 vaccination will continue to be free for eligible population groups comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 45 years of age in government vaccination centres, which receive doses from the government of India. Vaccine manufacturers would make an advance declaration of the price for 50 per cent supply that would be available to state governments in the open market before May 1. Based on this price, states, private hospitals, industrial establishments may procure vaccine doses from manufacturers.
Distribution
Vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market. The division of vaccine supply, which would mean 50 per cent to the government of India and 50 per cent to other than the government of India channel would be applicable uniformly across for all vaccines manufactured in the country. "While the Centre has liberalised the vaccination policy, it does not mean that vaccines will be sold in pharmacists or chemist shops in the open market," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had clarified on Wednesday.The price charged for vaccination by private hospitals would be monitored, he said.
