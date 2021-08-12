Piyush Goyal asks industry to lead the Covid-19 vaccination drive

-
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday call upon industry to take a lead in the Covid-19 vaccination drive to strengthen the synergy between businesses and the government.
As of now fourth of the Covid-19 vaccine doses reserved for the private sector are not being utilised, Goyal said at the CII session.
The minister’s comment comes a week after the Centre indicated that with lower utilisation of Covid vaccines by the private sector, its 25 per cent quota may not be necessary.
Goyal also urged industry to engage with the government in supporting efforts to “skill India”.
