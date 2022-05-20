Piyush Goyal to lead Indian delegation at World Economic Forum, Davos

Commerce and industry, textiles and food and public distribution minister will be leading the team from India at the (WEF) in Davos from 22 to May 2022.

The government delegation will include Mansukhlal Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Housing & Urban Affairs. Chief Ministers and senior ministers of six states—Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana—will also be there along with senior officials.

A number of senior industry leaders such as Hari S Bhartiya, Pawan Munjal, Amit Kalyani, Mahendra Singhi, Rajan Bharti Mittal, Ronnie Screwvala, Salil S Parekh would also be participating in the WEF deliberations.

“This event would further help reinforce India’s position as an important and relevant stakeholder in shaping the global narrative, particularly as India assumes the presidency of the G-20 in 2023. The WEF will also be a platform to project India as an attractive investment destination in view of its robust economic growth and stable macroeconomic indicators,” an official statement said.

At Davos, sessions will be organised at the India Lounge keeping in mind India’s strategic advantage, existing and upcoming incentive architecture, industry investment potential and market opportunity. The key topics that would be addressed during the sessions will include policy and ease of doing business reforms, energy transition, digital economy, opportunities in Monetization Pipeline, India as an entrepreneurial destination shaping the unicorn story, growing talents in the digital space, emphasis on innovation and research in the healthcare ecosystem.

Goyal will also be visiting the UK during 26-27 May to meet UK government officials and businesses on the progress made in free trade deal negotiations and the way forward.

Both nations aim to sign a trade deal by Diwali.