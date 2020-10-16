Plan to implement New Education Policy 2020 by June next year: Goa CM

-
The Goa government plans to implement its New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by June next year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.
The three sub-committees formed to examine educational infrastructure and finalisation of new syllabi in sync with the NEP have been asked to submit reports by February 2021 said Sawant, who also holds the education portfolio.
"The three panels will make recommendations for pre-primary, secondary and higher secondary education after studying the infrastructure available in Goa. They will also examine the issue of new syllabi," Sawant said.
Speaking to reporters outside his official residence here, Sawant said that he had sought updates via a virtual conference on Friday from a 27-member committee specially formed by the Education Department to examine the eduction policy.
The committee is headed by former Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and tasked with preparing a roadmap for the implementation of NEP 2020. It also oversees the functioning of the three sub-committees.
