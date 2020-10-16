SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to prevent stubble burning

-
The Supreme Court Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-national capital region (NCR).
While directing that National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts be deployed for assisting the panel, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde rejected the objection of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on the appointment of the committee saying the concerned states have already been heard.
The apex court directed the court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) and chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to assist the Lokur panel to enable it in physical surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.
The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, directed the states concerned to provide adequate security, secretarial infrastructure and transport to Lokur panel.
It said the panel shall submit its report on stubble burning fortnightly to the apex court.
During his tenure as an apex court judge, Justice Lokur had dealt with pollution matter which included the aspect of stubble burning.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by one Aditya Dubey who has raised concern over pollution caused due to stubble burning.
