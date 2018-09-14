Planet status for Pluto: Debate about classification is likely to rage on

Pluto or 134340 MPC, as it’s officially known, is a celestial object with an eccentric orbit. MPC stands for Minor Planet Classification. But for 76 years, Pluto was considered a full-fledged planet. Now, if an influential cabal of astronomers has its way, it could be reclassified as a planet again.

However, another equally influential cabal of astronomers will fight to ensure it remains a minor or dwarf planet. Meanwhile, most of the public think it a planet. At one level, it’s all about academics splitting hairs. Pluto will continue to do its thing regardless of what ...