Planning to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra? Check services and other details

is a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is a crucial document that the holder uses to avail various government schemes. For all Aadhaar-related services and queries, the government has set up Seva Kendras across the country. From the list of services to timings, here’s what you need to know about these service centres.

Services

Seva Kendras offer various services such as:

• Application for a new Aadhaar card

• Update of Aadhaar demographic information such as name, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number and email Id

• Update of biometric data, viz, photograph, fingerprint, and iris scan

• Downloading and printing of Aadhaar card

How to schedule an appointment

• has also launched an online appointment booking facility for Aadhaar users

• To schedule an appointment, visit https://appointments. .gov.in/bookappointment.aspx

• Select your city/location and click on the “Proceed to Book Appointment” button

• Click on “New Aadhaar” or “Aadhaar Update” tab as required

• Enter your mobile number and captcha code, before clicking on the “Generate OTP” button

• Enter the OTP and click on “Verify”.

• Enter appointment details, personal details, and select the desired time slot

• You will receive a message of confirmation for your appointment

Timings

Aadhaar Seva Kendras are open all seven days of the week, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Charges

The charges for different Aadhaar services are as follows:

• Aadhaar Enrolment: Free

• Mandatory Biometric update for children (at ages 5 and 15 years): Free

• Download Aadhaar and coloured print: Rs 30

• Only Demographic update: Rs 50

• Biometric update with or without Demographic update: Rs 100

These charges include any applicable taxes.

In case you have a grievance, you can contact the Help Centre at 1947 or write to help@uidai.gov.in.