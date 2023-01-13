JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh discoms target Rs 92,000 crore of revenues in FY24
Plans afoot to step up natural paint output from cow dung in Chhattisgarh

Paint manufacturing from cow dung was started in selective Gauthans (cattle-sheds) set up by the state government under the scheme

Topics
paint | recycling | Chhatisgarh

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Five Gauthans across the three districts of Raipur, Kanker and Durg were selected for paint manufacturing

The Chhattisgarh government has charted a major expansion plan to enhance the production of natural paints manufactured from cow dung. Under its flagship’s Godhan Nyay Yojana, the state government is procuring cow dung at Rs 2 a kg. Women self-help groups (SHGs) are using the product for manufacturing vermicompost.

As a pilot project, paint manufacturing from cow dung was started in selective Gauthans (cattle-sheds) set up by the state government under the scheme.

Initially, five Gauthans across the three districts of Raipur, Kanker and Durg were selected for paint manufacturing. Of these, two units each were set up in Raipur and Durg district while one was set up in Kanker.

The state has now decided to go for a major expansion plan. “The units for manufacturing natural paints from cow dung will now be set up across 25 districts (of the 33 districts in the state),” chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said. The machines will be insta­lled in 37 Gauthans across districts and production will commence by the end of this month, Baghel added.

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission will be assisting the state in the project.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 22:10 IST

