Pleiades Neo geospatial imagery is now available on UP42 marketplace

Geospatial data and analytics marketplace UP42 has announced the availability of very-high resolution optical imagery of the Earth captured by the Airbus Pleiades Neo constellation on its platform.
Pleiades Neo is a constellation of four satellites—operated by planemaker Airbus' defence and aerospace arm—that provides 30 cm native resolution imagery for Earth observation activities.
Pleiades Neo’s imagery will benefit end users in all sectors, most notably urban mapping, infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, insurance, and agriculture, UP42 said.
