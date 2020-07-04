JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

As Covid-19 cases rise, Gujarat CM Rupani visits Surat to assess measures
Business Standard

PM applauds BJP workers for helping those in need during Covid-19 lockdown

Before he chairs the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' meet this evening, Modi said in these challenging times, the party workers have being working tirelessly across India, helping those in need

Topics
Coronavirus | Narendra Modi | Lockdown

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
BJP state units will present a report card to Modi regarding the public service works and outreach undertaken during the nationwide lockdown period on Saturday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded BJP workers for extending help to those in need during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, saying for his party workers the nation comes first.

Before he chairs the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' meet this evening, Modi said in these challenging times, the party workers have being working tirelessly across India, helping those in need.


"For BJP karyakartas, serving the nation comes first," he wrote on Twitter.

BJP state units will present a report card to Modi regarding the public service works and outreach undertaken during the nationwide lockdown period on Saturday evening.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU