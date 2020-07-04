PM applauds BJP workers for helping those in need during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday applauded BJP workers for extending help to those in need during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, saying for his party workers the nation comes first.
Before he chairs the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' meet this evening, Modi said in these challenging times, the party workers have being working tirelessly across India, helping those in need.
"For BJP karyakartas, serving the nation comes first," he wrote on Twitter.
For @BJP4India Karyakartas, serving the nation comes first.
In these challenging times, our Karyakartas have been working tirelessly across India, helping those in need.
Will be discussing these works and the way ahead during the ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ interaction at 4:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/t0gXBloBwb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020
BJP state units will present a report card to Modi regarding the public service works and outreach undertaken during the nationwide lockdown period on Saturday evening.
