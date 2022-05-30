PM Cares for Children: Rs 4,000 monthly stipend, Rs 10L lump sum and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released benefits under 'PM Cares for Children' scheme, in which an eligible child is entitled to receive Rs 10 lakh once he or she turns twenty-three. The scheme benefits those children who lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the programme, a passbook for the 'PM Cares for Children' scheme, and a health card for treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under 'Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' were handed over.

Speaking at the launch, PM Modi said, " helped a lot in preparing hospitals, buying ventilators, and setting up oxygen plants during the pandemic. Because of this many lives could be saved. Those who left us untimely, today this fund is being used for their children, for the future of all of you."

"No support can replace the affection of the parents. In their absence, India is fulfilling this through PM Cares," Modi said, adding that the scheme isn't just a mere effort of one individual or institution, but it is people who have added their hard-earned money in the fund.

For daily needs, Rs 4,000 has been allocated for every month through other schemes and will also help children in getting an education loan for professional courses or higher education, PM Modi said.

Launched soon after the second wave of Covid-19, the 'PM Cares for Children' scheme was announced to provide support to these children through gap funding for ensuring education, health, monthly stipend from the age of 18 years, and lump sum amount of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age.

Of the 9,042 applications received for support since May 2021, as many as 4,302 children who were orphaned during the pandemic have been approved as eligible for benefits.

An online portal by the government was launched to register the children. The portal is a single-window system which facilitates the approval process and all other assistance for children.