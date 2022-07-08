PM CARES for Children Scheme: What are its objectives and benefits?

The central government launched the PM CARES for Children Scheme in May last year for the rehabilitation and education of children who lost their caregivers to Covid-19. Under the welfare scheme, the government provides scholarships, health insurance, and several other benefits to such children. Here are the objectives, benefits, and other details about the PM CARES for Children Scheme.

What is the PM Cares for Children Scheme?

The PM Cares for Children Scheme was launched by on May 29, 2021. The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD) is responsible for executing and implementing the scheme, in collaboration with other ministries, states, and district administrations. In May this year, Modi released various benefits under the scheme.

Who is eligible for the scheme?

The PM Cares for Children Scheme is meant for the welfare of children who lost both their parents or a surviving parent or legal guardians or adoptive parents to Covid-19 between a period starting from March 11, 2020, and ending on February 28, 2022. March 11, 2020, was when the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 as a pandemic.

What are the objectives of the scheme?

"The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner, and enable their well-being through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age,” according to the website of PM Cares for Children Scheme.

How are the beneficiaries selected?

The government set up an online portal - pmcaresforchildren.in – to invite applications under the scheme. Applications had to be submitted until February 28, 2022.

Child Welfare Committees, constituted by state governments under the Juvenile Justice Act, have been asked to collect facts and recommend children as beneficiaries to the District Magistrate (DM), who would then accept or reject the applications. If an application is accepted, relevant bank accounts for the beneficiary will be opened for transfer of benefits.

What are the benefits of the scheme?

The PM Cares for Children Scheme offers several benefits to eligible children. These include a monthly stipend to all children from the age of 18 years, a lump sum amount of Rs 10 lakh on attaining the age of 23 years, an annual scholarship of Rs 20,000 for all school children, as well as a monthly financial assistance of Rs 4,000 for daily needs.

The scheme also assures health coverage through the Ayushman Card and counselling through the Samvad helpline for psychological and emotional support.

Children are also entitled to receive supplementary nutrition and pre-school education from Anganwadi services till attaining the age of six years.

For children below the age of six, admissions will be provided as a day scholar in the nearest school, including government/government-aided schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), and private schools.

For children placed in private schools, tuition fees will be exempted.

The scheme also provides for free textbooks and uniforms to children studying in government schools.

What do the data say?

In February 2022, a study published in The Lancet paper estimated the number of children orphaned due to Covid-19 in India at around 19 lakh. However, the MoWCD rubbished the claim and said the figure was close to 1.53 lakh. According to the scheme’s website, a total of 9,042 applications have been received from across 33 states and 611 districts. Of them, 4,345 applications have been approved from across 31 states and 557 districts. Reportedly, most applications have been received from Rajasthan (1,547), Maharashtra (1,434), and Uttar Pradesh (976), while most of the approved applications are from Maharashtra (790), Uttar Pradesh (441), and Madhya Pradesh (428).

What is the

The Indian government set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM Cares Fund) to deal with the emergencies posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and provide relief to the affected citizens. The fund was registered as a Public Charitable Fund under the Registration Act, 1908, on March 27, 2020. The Prime Minister serves as the ex-officio chairman of the while the Ministers of Defence, Home Affairs, and Finance, are the fund's trustees.