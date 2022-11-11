JUST IN
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
School, colleges in Chennai, 5 other districts shut amid heavy rain warning
Gyanvapi mosque case: SC to hear plea seeking 'Shivling' protection today
India to launch the world's longest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh
Vice Prez Dhankhar leaves for Cambodia to attend ASEAN-India summit
Jharkhand Cabinet approves four ambitious schemes for students and youths
India records 842 new Covid infections; active cases dip to 12,752
As Delhi air improves, Govt likely to review curbs under GRAP stage 3
Modi to inaugurate airport's Terminal 2, unveil Kempegowda's statue today
JeM terrorist killed in an encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district: Police
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India to launch the world's longest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh
Business Standard

PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru

The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru

Topics
Vande Bharat Express | Vande Bharat train | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana Train, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana Train, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the inaugural special of south India's first Vande Bharat Express at Krantiveera Sangolli Railway station here.

The train connects Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister also flagged off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' train, which is operated by Karnataka's Muzrai Department, under the 'Bharat Gaurav' train policy of Railways.

"It will fulfill the dream of numerous travellers intending to undertake Kashi Yatra," according to the South Western Railway.

The train offers a eight-day tour package at discounted rates for pilgrims.

Official sources said the Government of Karnataka gives cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to the Kashi Vishwanath Yatra pilgrims.

This train covers holy places including Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vande Bharat Express

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 11:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU