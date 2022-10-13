JUST IN
Business Standard

PM GatiShakti has potential to save Rs 10 trn annually, says Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has the potential to save over Rs 10 lakh crore annually by improving logistics efficiency

Topics
Piyush Goyal | logistics

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has the potential to save over Rs 10 lakh crore annually by improving logistics efficiency.

He was addressing a national workshop on PM GatiShakti, which was held to mark the first anniversary of the roll out of the National Master Plan here.

It focussed on the progress and achievements made by PM GatiShakti till date and the way forward.

Goyal said it was increasingly being used in the social sector for better infrastructure development, thereby, taking fruits of technology to every citizen of the country and improving ease of life for the common man.

PM GatiShakti is a transformative approach for integrated and holistic planning across concerned ministries and departments to improve multimodal connectivity, and logistics efficiency and address critical gaps for the seamless movement of people, and goods, with a focus on minimizing disruptions and ensuring timely completion of works.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 18:49 IST

