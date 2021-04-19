PM interacts with doctors, says virus spreading rapidly in tier 2, 3 cities

Prime Minister on Monday said the is spreading rapidly this time in tier-2 and tier-3 cities as he interacted with doctors across the country via video conferencing on the pandemic situation and vaccination progress.

Modi urged doctors to connect with their colleagues working in tier 2 and tier 3 cities and give them online consultations to ensure that all protocols are followed correctly.

The doctors shared their experiences in dealing with the Covid pandemic and spoke about how they are augmenting healthcare infrastructure.

The meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizer D V Sadananda Gowda, MoS (C&F) Mansukh Mandaviya, Principal Secretary to PM, Dr V K Paul Member (H) NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other officials.

Modi appreciated the doctors, medical and para-medical staff for their invaluable service towards the country during the pandemic.

PM Modi said, last year, during the same time, it was due to our doctors’ hard work and the nation’s strategy that we were able to control the wave.

"Now that the country is facing the second wave of coronavirus, all the doctors, our frontline workers are confronting the pandemic with full force, and are saving the lives of millions of people," Modi said while interacting with leading doctors across the country.

Modi said that recently the central government has taken many important decisions related to the supply of essential medicines, injections and sufficient availability of oxygen.

"Vaccination is the biggest weapon in the fight against and urged the doctors to encourage more and more patients to get vaccinated," he said.

The Prime Minister urged the doctors to educate people against several rumours on Covid treatment and prevention. In these difficult times, PM said, it is very important that people do not become a victim of panic.

"For this, along with proper treatment, emphasis must also be on counselling of patients admitted in hospitals," Modi said.

Modi also encouraged doctors to use tele-medicine for treatment of other diseases, in case there is no emergency.