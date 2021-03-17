PM meet: Gujarat will double vaccination to 300,000 per day, says CM

Amid a surge in COVID-19



cases, Gujarat Chief Minister on Wednesday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his state would double the number of people being vaccinated per day.

An official release said Rupani and state Deputy CM Nitin Patel attended a virtual meeting with the PM to discuss the latest coronavirus situation.

During the meet, Rupani told the PM that the state's machinery was fully prepared to control the spread of the virus with "concrete steps and intensive vaccination drive" said the release.

At present, around 1.5 lakh persons are covered under the vaccination drive daily in Gujarat, and this number will be increased to three lakh per day soon, Rupani told the PM.

Over 22.15 lakh people have been given the first dose, while 5.42 have got the vaccine's second dose, and steps to contain the outbreak include scanning passengers at airports, railway stations, highways etc, the PM was informed.

The state government had deployed mobile van-based 'Dhanvantari Raths' in areas where COVID-19 numbers were rising, while 4,000 teams were engaged in health surveillance, Rupani told the PM.

