PM Modi calls for major UN reforms, bigger role for India

In his address at the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister called for substantial reform in the UN, and a larger role for India to play in the global body.

Asserting that the circumstances in 1945 were far removed from those prevailing in the current times, Modi said that the solutions used 75 years ago were quite different and suited to that era. The 21st century demand a completely different set of solutions.

Putting forward his case for a greater role for India in the United Nations, the Prime Minister asserted that the people of India have long been waiting for reforms in the international body.

Modi reminded the world community of India's immense contribution over the centuries, and more specifically during the present Covid crisis, stating that the country had risen to the occasion by sending critical medicines to as many as 150 countries to help them battle the pandemic.

The PM dwelt on India's leadership role in the area of vaccine production, and said that the country is moving towards Phase-3 trials of critical vaccine candidates.

Reminding member countries that India although led the world for centuries and was also subjugated for centuries by foreign powers, Modi said it never tried to dominate other nations and always worked for the betterment of mankind. The International Yoga Day, the solar alliance, the Neighbourhood first policy and the Look East policy stood testimony to this.

The Prime Minister bolstered his argument for reforms in the UN and a bigger play for India with the catchphrase: Reform-perform-transform, which he said was his mantra to change millions of lives across the globe.