PM Modi calls up PTI's Imran Khan, congratulates him on his party's win

Prime Minister on Monday evening congratulated (PTI) chief for his party emerging the single largest party in the Assembly of Pakistan in the recently concluded general elections in that country.

According to media reports from Pakistan, Khan said on Monday that he will take oath as Pakistan's prime minister on August 11.

In a telephonic conversation, Modi expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. The MEA also stated that Modi “also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood”.





This was the first conversation between the two leaders after the results of the July 25 elections in Pakistan were announced.

Khan-led PTI is still short of numbers to form the government on its own. His party is reaching out to smaller parties and independents.

"I have also decided about chief minister of which I will announce in the next 48 hours. Whatever I have decided in this regard is in the best interest of people," Khan said while addressing PTI members of the provincial assembly in province on Monday.

Khan said alleviation of poverty from interior Sindh will be among top priorities of his government. Earlier, PTI spokesman Naeemul Haque on Saturday told reporters that party chief Khan will take oath as the prime minister before August 14. He said that he hoped the President would call an assembly session and Khan would take oath as premier before the Independence day (on August 14).



The final results issued by the (ECP) show Khan-led PTI has won 116 general seats — 22 short of a simple majority — whereas the and PPP have won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.

The PTI is short of the 137 needed for a simple majority and is trying to woo independents to join the party. The PTI has reportedly approached the (MQM-P), the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), PML-Quaid (PML-Q), and the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), as well as independents.