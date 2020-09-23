Modi, Ayushmann Khurrana in TIME's '100 Most Influential People' list

Prime Minister features in Time's magazine list of '100 Most Influential People' this year, along with Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, London-based HIV researcher Dr Ravindra Gupta, and Bilkis Dadi, who was at the forefront of Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Ayushmann, 36, is the youngest Indian to be featured in the TIME magazine's list.

On achieving the landmark Ayushmann said, "I'm truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me.

As an artist, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey", ANI quoted him as saying.

The list includes some of the other global artists like music sensations Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, the director of Parasite, Bong Joon Ho, Phoebe Waller-Bridge of Fleabag fame and Michaela Coel, the British actor who became a rage across the world for the visionary show 'I may Destroy You', according to ANI.