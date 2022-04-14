Modi inaugurates 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' to honour every Indian PM

Prime Minister on Thursday inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' during the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the capital, as a tribute to every prime minister in the country since independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

The museum is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, and achievements of Indian prime ministers. The museum will be open to the public with tickets of Rs 100 and Rs 110.

The PM also bought the first ticket to the museum before its inauguration.





#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister buys the first ticket at 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' as he visits the museum dedicated to the country's Prime Ministers since Independence



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/yhPeJGR8md — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the museum tells the story of India after its independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers.

The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation-building.

Starting from freedom struggle, and the making of the Constitution, the museum goes on to tell the story of how Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the progress of the country.

THE BUILDING

The design of the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya or PM Museum is inspired by the story of rising India, shaped and moulded by its leaders.

It is a blend of the old and the new and includes the erstwhile Nehru Museum building, designated as Block I. The building has been completely updated, technologically advanced display of the life and contribution of India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. A number of gifts received by him from all over the world but not exhibited so far have also been put on the display in the renovated Block I.





Inside Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya | Photo: Twitter ( @sanghaviharsh)

The design incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices as no tree has been felled or moved. The total area of the building is 10,491 square meters and has a total of 43 galleries.

The logo of the building represents the hands of the people of India holding the "Ashoka Chakra".

WHAT'S INSIDE

The information about the former PMs has been acquired on a license in most cases, through repositories with institutions such as Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Films Division, Sansad TV, Ministry of Defence, Indian and foreign media houses, etc.

The use of literary works, important correspondences, personal items, memorabilia, speeches, and anecdotal representation of ideologies and different aspects of the lives of Prime Ministers have been reflected in a thematic format.

The museum has also employed cutting-edge interfaces to present information in an easy interesting manner for the youth. With inputs from Agencies