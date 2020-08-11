PM Modi interacts with chief ministers of 10 states over Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister is interacting with the chief ministers of 10 states on Tuesday over ways to bring down the virus caseload. The meeting assumes significance as these 10 states have a high population density. This is the seventh video conference of the prime minister with the states since Covid-19 outbreak.



Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh have been invited for the virtual meet, PTI reports.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also present in the meet.



cases in India dipped below 55,000 in a single day on Tuesday after the country recorded over 60,000 cases daily for four days on the trot, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Tuesday.