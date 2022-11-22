PM Modi launches Rozgar Mela, releases 71,000 job-offer letters to freshers

As part of the government's initiative to boost generation opportunities for the youth, Prime Minister handed over 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at the second Rozgar Mela, via- video conferencing on Tuesday.

This is the second time within a month that the PM had organised the Rozgar Mela to release appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits. He had handed over 75,000 such letters at the October 22 Mela.

Rozgar Melas are part of the government's efforts to fast track recruitment of over one million personnel within a year at various levels such as Group-A, Group-B (Gazetted), Group-B (Non-Gazetted) and Group-C, across 38 departments and ministries.

Speaking at the occasion, the Prime Minister recalled that several Union Territories and states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir had organised such Melas in the last one month to provide jobs to the youth.

“Goa and Tripura are also organising similar Rozgar Melas in a few days' time”, he added.

The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees were handed over at 45 locations across the country, except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the model code of conduct is in place.

Karmayogi Platform

The Prime Minister also launched the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for new appointees in various Government departments. The module includes a code of conduct for government servants, workplace ethics and integrity, human resource policies and other benefits and allowances to help them get accustomed to the policies and transition smoothly into the new roles.

Modi said Karmayogi Prarambh will greatly enhance the skills of government employees and build their capacities.

“These appointment letters are only the entry point that opens up a world of growth for you, and I urge you to become deserving candidates by learning from experience and from your seniors,” the PM added.

These recruitments are being done in mission mode by ministries and departments, either on their own or through recruiting agencies such as Union Public Services Commission, Staff Selection Commision and Railway Recruitment Board. Selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled for expeditious recruitment.

Apart from posts such as Sub Inspector, Constable, Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer and Income Tax Inspectors where appointments were made earlier, posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled.