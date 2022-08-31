PM Modi likely to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue between Sept 8-10: Report

-
-
A part of BJP government's ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment project, the revamped Central Vista Avenue likely to be inaugurated in September by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a media report said on Wednesday.
According to The Hindustan Times, the event might hold between September 8 and 10.
The place, under Central Public Works Department, began to be renovated in February 2021 and was scheduled to be completed by the year end. Union housing and urban affairs minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday reviewed the progress, the report said.
Earlier, Puri said the redevelopment project, stretching from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, would be completed by July 18.
“The work is over. This will be the first of the four projects (that are under construction) to be completed as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The PM is likely to inaugurate the redeveloped Avenue. The planning for the event is being done at present,” the report quoted an official as saying.
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista the nation's power corridor envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, the revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.
The report said work was delayed due to several factors, including damage to newly installed systems during the Republic Day celebrations this year for which special arrangements had to be made.
According to another official quoted by The Hindustan Times, the Avenue lawns have been redone and pathways along the Rajpath and across the lawns have been paved with granite in the Lakha red colour. The heritage light poles along Rajpath have been refurbished, new light poles near the lawns and canals have been installed, and new signages have been put in place for better directions, the report added.
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 18:47 IST