'A city by and for every Indian': PM Modi reviews Ayodhya development plan

-
ALSO READ
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
BS READS: Rs 10,000-cr hit behind govt plan to sell Delhi, Mumbai airports
UP Budget: Ayodhya's Maryada Purushottam Sriram airport gets Rs 101 cr
BS Reads: In plan to develop new Ayodhya, mosque conspicuous by its absence
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, reviewed the development plan for Ayodhya, prepared by officials of the Uttar Pradesh Government.
The UP government envisages Ayodhya to become a spiritual centre, a global tourism hub and a sustainable smart city.
Some of the development projects being undertaken in the city include an airport, the expansion of the railway station, bus stations and roads and highways.
Besides these, the setting up of a greenfield township with lodging facilities for devotees, ashrams, hotels and bhavans for various states, a tourist facilitation centre and a world-class museum were also discussed.
According to a press note from the Prime Minister’s Office, the city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and people on foot. Traffic management will also be done in a modern manner using Smart City infrastructure.
:"Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime. The human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims." The PM added that that developmental works in the town will continue in the foreseeable future. He termed Ayodhya as a "city by and for every Indian".
PM Modi's review of the city's development plan came days after allegations against the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust of an illicit land deal.
Meanwhile, the plan for the construction of an airport in Ayodhya has come under scrutiny, with charges against the district admnistration that it is encroaching on a large chunk of land illegally, forcing several people to sell their land to the administration at an inadequate rate.
On Friday, a Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court directed the Ayodhya District Magistrate as well as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate concerned, and the Tehsildar to appear before it on June 29 through video-conferencing to explain their factual version on the allegations levelled against them in a petition.
The petitioners have alleged that their land was forcibly taken without acquisition or consent.
The Lucknow bench has asked the district officers concerned, the criteria on the basis of which the land was taken from locals in bulk for the construction of the airport.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU