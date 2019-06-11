PM Modi's blueprint for bureaucrats: Focus on improving ease of living

Exactly five years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured bureaucrats of a direct access to him without ministers coming in the way, he met all secretaries Monday evening to outline the government vision for the next five years.

If the top officials had toiled over presentations to impress Modi in June 2014 soon after he took charge, they had worked equally hard this time to ensure that their views struck the right chord with the PM during his second stint. Last mile impact is the clear message in the Modi 2.0 government right from the first Cabinet meeting and Monday’s ...