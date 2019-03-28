PM Modi's rallies, SC decision on EWS quota and more: Top events of today

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From PM Modi's rallies in Jammu and Uttarakhand to Supreme Court decision on quota for economically weaker sections, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.



1. PM Modi to address rally in Jammu, Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Jammu and Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Avinash Rai Khanna, BJP National Vice President, said the grand start of the party's election campaign in the region will take place from Modi's 'Vijay Sankalp rally' scheduled to be held in the outskirts of Jammu city at the Doomi panchayat in Bhalwal.

2. Notification for 3rd phase of LS polls in UP to be issued today

Notification for the third phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh will be issued Thursday, an election official said on Wednesday.

According to the Election Commission, the parliamentary constituencies going to polls in the third phase include Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Aonla, Bareilly and Pilibhit.

3. F&O expiry due today

Expiry of March derivative contracts is due on Thursday.

4. PFC to pay entire Rs 14,500 cr for REC acquisition today.



State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday will make the entire payment of Rs 14,500 crore to the government for acquiring 52.63 per cent stake in REC, a source said.

The deal would help the government meet its disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore for the current financial year ending on March 31.

5. Shatrughan Sinha likely to join Congress today

Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who was denied an election ticket from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar, is likely to join the Indian National Congress today.

6. Vadra's bail plea in CBI court today

A special CBI court had posted the hearing in the anticipatory bail pleas of businessman Robert Vadra and his aide Manoj Arora for March 28.

7. Priyanka Gandhi to visit Rae Bareli

Priyanka Gandhi is expected to visit Rae Bareli today after starting her campaign in Amethi on Wednesday. The party has planned a 50-km road show in Faizabad-Ayodhya on Friday, during which she is expected to address two meetings, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Rajendra Pratap Singh told PTI.

8. SC to decide on referring EWS quota issue to Constitution Bench today

The Supreme Court on March 11 said it was not in favour of passing an order at this stage to refer the issue of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections across all classes to a Constitution bench.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had said it will hear the plea on March 28 i.e. today and will consider whether the matter is required to be referred to a Constitution bench.