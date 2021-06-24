'Govt fully committed to democratic process in J&K': PM at all-party meet

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have assured all leaders of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that election process in the union territory will begin once the delimitation process is finished.
PM also told the leaders from J&K that his government is fully committed to democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.
"PM Modi heard out suggestions and inputs from all participants. He expressed happiness that all participants shared their honest views. It was an open discussion that revolved around building a better future for Kashmir," news agency ANI reported, quoting unnamed sources
Modi said that there would be political differences, but everyone should work in national interest so that people of J&K's benefit. He stressed that atmosphere of safety and security needs to be ensured for all.
"The talks were held in a good atmosphere today. The Prime Minister heard issues of all leaders. He said the election process will begin when delimitation process is over," J&K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari said.
Amit Shah said the meeting was conducted in a very cordial environment and everyone expressed their commitment to democracy and the constitution.
"We are committed to ensure all round development of J&K. The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament," the union home minister said in a twitter post.
In his first big outreach after the revocation of Article 370 last year, PM Modi on Thursday held a crucial meeting with 14 political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir, including four former chief ministers, to chalk out the future course of action in the union territory.
"The home minister said he is committed to granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir," Ghulam Nabi Azad, who represented the Congress party at the meeting, said.
"Almost 80 per cent of parties spoke on Article 370, but the matter is sub judice in court. Our demands included full-fledged statehood soon, elections to restore democracy, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, all political detainees to be released and land and employment guarantee," the Congress leader said after the meeting.
Omar Abdullah, vice president of the National Conference, said: "We told the Prime Minister that we don't stand with what was done on August 5, 2019. We are not ready to accept it. But we will not take law into hands. We will fight this in court. We also told PM that there has been breach of trust between State and Centre. It's Centre's duty to restore it."
