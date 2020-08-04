PM Modi to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

JUST IN
Himachal Pradesh: Covid-19 patient escapes from care centre near Shimla
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony is now officially confirmed.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', the statement said.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 19:40 IST

