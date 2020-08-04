PM Modi to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya

-
ALSO READ
Ram temple will not only boost tourism, but also generate jobs: UP minister
200,000 flowers from Thailand to decorate Ayodhya on August 5
No time capsule in Ayodhya Ram Mandir foundation, says Hindu leader
Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' not required amid pandemic: Raj Thackeray
Uttarakhand BJP to celebrate Ram temple's 'bhoomi pujan' by lighting diyas
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.
ALSO READ: PM Modi doing 'bhoomi pujan' for Ram temple a golden moment: Shiv Sena
Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony is now officially confirmed.
He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', the statement said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU