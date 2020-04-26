PM Modi to hold 64th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today amid Covid-19 lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday in the 64th edition of his radio show "Mann ki Baat" amid the countrywide to contain the spread of

The show will be aired at 11 am on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi App.

"Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow," tweeted on Saturday.





In the last edition, apologised to the citizens for the hardships endured during the lockdown, extending it to May 3 and requested to follow the guidelines to fight the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.



The number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 26,283, according to worldometer, while the global tally of cases now stands 2,920,738.