PM Modi to hold 64th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today amid Covid-19 lockdown

-
ALSO READ
Sorry, but hard decisions needed: PM Modi on coronavirus lockdown
'Lakshman rekha': What Modi said about 21-day lockdown against coronavirus
Total coronavirus cases in India mount to 18,601; Delhi has 2,081 patients
Our health systems vulnerable to pandemics: G20 countries on Covid-19
Forget about stepping outside for 21 days: Modi on coronavirus lockdown
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday in the 64th edition of his radio show "Mann ki Baat" amid the countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The show will be aired at 11 am on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi App.
"Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.
Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bwPKfiXOYC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2020
In the last Mann Ki Baat edition, PM Modi apologised to the citizens for the hardships endured during the lockdown, extending it to May 3 and requested to follow the guidelines to fight the Covid-19 epidemic in the country.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 26,283, global death toll passes 200,000
The number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 26,283, according to worldometer, while the global tally of coronavirus cases now stands 2,920,738.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU