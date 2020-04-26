JUST IN
India coronavirus dispatch: How Goa managed to control the pandemic
PM Modi to hold 64th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today amid Covid-19 lockdown

The show will be aired at 11 am on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi App.

In the last Mann Ki Baat edition, PM Modi apologised to the citizens for the hardships endured during the lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday in the 64th edition of his radio show "Mann ki Baat" amid the countrywide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 26,283, global death toll passes 200,000

The number of Covid-19 cases in India has risen to 26,283, according to worldometer, while the global tally of coronavirus cases now stands 2,920,738.
First Published: Sun, April 26 2020. 08:11 IST

