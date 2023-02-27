PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport, other projects in Karnataka today

Prime Minister inaugurated the Shivamogga airport in today (February 27, 2023). The Shivamogga airport has been built on 663 acres of land at an investment of ₹449 crore.

The prime minister visited to initiate several other development projects as well that cost more than Rs 3,600 crore. He said he believed these projects would help develop the state and that these would boost commerce, connectivity, and tourism in the region.

Better air connectivity with Shivamogga Airport

The inauguration of the Shivamogga airport is the latest step in the vision to enhance air connectivity all across the nation. Developed at an investment of more than Rs 450 crore, the Shivamogga airport can easily handle around 7,200 passengers daily.

Interesting facts about Shivamogga Airport

The Shivamogga airport is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka, which has international airports in both Bengaluru and Mangaluru regions. The Shivamogga airport is built under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme of the central government, and it has the second-largest runway in the state at 3,200 metres.

The government initially proposed to name the airport after former CM B S Yediyurappa, but he insisted that the airport be named after poet Kuvempu. The airport was launched today (February 27), which is also the 80th birth anniversary of Yediyurappa.

The prime minister's plane was the first to land at this greenfield airport. However, there is no confirmation about when commercial flights will start taking off from the Shivamogga airport.

Prime Minister inaugurates several projects in Karnataka

Prime Minister reached Karnataka today to lay the foundation of several projects besides inaugurating the Shivamogga airport.

He laid the foundation stone of a new bypass road from Shikaripura Town on NH 766C connecting Byndur and Ranibennur. He also launched a project to widen the NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe.

PM Modi also launched 44 smart city projects worth Rs 895 crore and also started projects like multi-village projects and household pipe water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to benefit around 440,000 people in Karnataka.