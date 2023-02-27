JUST IN
How is Germany trying to ease immigration process for Indian techies?
Delhi court to declare order on CBI plea for Sisodia's custody later today
PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport, other projects in Karnataka today
SpiceJet restructures dues to Carlyle Aviation, to raise fresh capital
Air India learnt lessons, could have reacted better: CEO on urine incident
Indian Railways cancels more than 400 trains ahead of Holi: Official
Shailesh Pathak appointed as Ficci secy general, to take charge on March 1
Fertiliser imports rose 3.9% to 1.9 mn metric tonnes in January: Govt data
CBI produces Deputy CM Sisodia before court in Delhi excise scam case
Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya carrying out sea trials post-refit
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SpiceJet restructures dues to Carlyle Aviation, to raise fresh capital
icon-arrow-left
Delhi court to declare order on CBI plea for Sisodia's custody later today
Business Standard

PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport, other projects in Karnataka today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport in Karnataka today, i.e., February 27, 2023. The Shivamogga airport has been built on 663 acres of land with ₹449 crore investment.

Topics
India Prime Minister | Narendra Modi | Karnataka

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport in Karnataka today (February 27, 2023). The Shivamogga airport has been built on 663 acres of land at an investment of ₹449 crore.

The prime minister visited Karnataka to initiate several other development projects as well that cost more than Rs 3,600 crore. He said he believed these projects would help develop the state and that these would boost commerce, connectivity, and tourism in the region.

Better air connectivity with Shivamogga Airport

The inauguration of the Shivamogga airport is the latest step in the vision to enhance air connectivity all across the nation. Developed at an investment of more than Rs 450 crore, the Shivamogga airport can easily handle around 7,200 passengers daily.

Interesting facts about Shivamogga Airport

The Shivamogga airport is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka, which has international airports in both Bengaluru and Mangaluru regions. The Shivamogga airport is built under the UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik) scheme of the central government, and it has the second-largest runway in the state at 3,200 metres.

The Karnataka government initially proposed to name the airport after former CM B S Yediyurappa, but he insisted that the airport be named after poet Kuvempu. The airport was launched today (February 27), which is also the 80th birth anniversary of Yediyurappa.

The prime minister's plane was the first to land at this greenfield airport. However, there is no confirmation about when commercial flights will start taking off from the Shivamogga airport.

Prime Minister inaugurates several projects in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Karnataka today to lay the foundation of several projects besides inaugurating the Shivamogga airport.

He laid the foundation stone of a new bypass road from Shikaripura Town on NH 766C connecting Byndur and Ranibennur. He also launched a project to widen the NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe.

PM Modi also launched 44 smart city projects worth Rs 895 crore and also started projects like multi-village projects and household pipe water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to benefit around 440,000 people in Karnataka.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Prime Minister

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 16:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU