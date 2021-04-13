PM Modi to inaugurate virtual Raisina Dialogue, 50 countries to participate

Prime MInister will inaugurate on Tuesday the RaisinaDialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics, through a video message. The sixth edition of the dialogue, from April 13 to 16, is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The digital event will have a total of 50 sessions with the participation of 150 speakers from 50 countries and multilateral organisations, according to the organisers. Several world leaders and dignitaries are participating in the dialogue which is being jointly organised by the (MEA) and the

"Prime Minister of India will inaugurate the dialogue through a video message on April 13.

President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will also join the inaugural session as chief guests," the MEA said. It said the Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, will also participate in the conference, in one of the subsequent sessions.

The decision to hold the event in the digital format was taken as a measure of "abundant caution" considering the coronavirus situation in various parts of the world. "The organisers of 2021 have decided to host this year's edition as a fully digital event, instead of the hybrid event planned earlier that envisaged both online as well as in-person speakers and delegates," said a MEA spokesperson.

"It underlines the strong sense of responsibility that the organisers feel towards the safety of all those involved with the Dialogue," the spokesperson said.

The conference is designed to explore prospects and opportunities for Asian integration as well as Asia's integration with the larger world. It is predicated on India's vital role in the Indian Ocean Region and how India along with its partners can build a stable regional and world order.

US Special envoy for Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalizad, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Afghan Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib are among the key personalities who are also scheduled to speak at the dialogue.