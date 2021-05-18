PM Modi to interact with officials from states, districts on Covid handling

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with field officials from states and districts, many of which have seen a surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave.
Official from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting, which is scheduled for 11 am.
In their interaction with PM Modi, the officials will share some best practices, suggestions and recommendations for continuing the ongoing battle against Covid-19 especially in semi-urban and rural areas, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) read.
Official sources had earlier said that district magistrates from 46 districts from nine state will take part in this meeting.
They also said that the PM Modi will hold similar meeting on May 20 in which officials of 54 districts from 10 states will take part.
The battle against Covid-19 across various states and districts is being led at the cutting edge by field-level officials and many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions, the PMO said on Monday.
The officials from these states and districts also have success stories in containing the spread of the virus that could be replicated across the country, the statement said.
"Many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions," it said.
Many effective measures have been taken to control the spread from ensuring strict containment measures, preparing healthcare facilities for handling the second wave, ensuring availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics, the statement said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU