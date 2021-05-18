PM Modi to interact with officials from states, districts on Covid handling

Prime Minister will interact with field officials from states and districts, many of which have seen a surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave.

Official from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting, which is scheduled for 11 am.

In their interaction with PM Modi, the officials will share some best practices, suggestions and recommendations for continuing the ongoing battle against Covid-19 especially in semi-urban and rural areas, the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) read.

Official sources had earlier said that district magistrates from 46 districts from nine state will take part in this meeting.

They also said that the PM Modi will hold similar meeting on May 20 in which officials of 54 districts from 10 states will take part.

The battle against Covid-19 across various states and districts is being led at the cutting edge by field-level officials and many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions, the PMO said on Monday.

The officials from these states and districts also have success stories in containing the spread of the virus that could be replicated across the country, the statement said.

"Many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions," it said.

Many effective measures have been taken to control the spread from ensuring strict containment measures, preparing healthcare facilities for handling the second wave, ensuring availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics, the statement said.