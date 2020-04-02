JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 lockdown: PM tells CMs to focus on testing, tracing, quarantine
Business Standard

PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday morning amid lockdown

Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the Covid-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday.

Agencies 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with countrymen on Friday amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.

Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the Covid-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Covid-19 in numbers: Latest data on cases and deaths in India and globally

On Sunday, PM Modi in his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat said shutting down India was a "harsh decision" but needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the country entered the fifth day of a 21-day lockdown.

The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.
First Published: Thu, April 02 2020. 18:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU