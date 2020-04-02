PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday morning amid lockdown

-
ALSO READ
'Lakshman rekha': What Modi said about 21-day lockdown against coronavirus
Chidambaram backs Modi on lockdown, says he's nation's commander in crisis
Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi announces nationwide lockdown for 21 days
PM Modi to address the nation at 8 PM tonight on coronavirus outbreak
What is Disaster Management Act? Terms you should know in time of Covid-19
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with countrymen on Friday amid a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.
Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the Covid-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday.
ALSO READ: Covid-19 in numbers: Latest data on cases and deaths in India and globallyOn Sunday, PM Modi in his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat said shutting down India was a "harsh decision" but needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as the country entered the fifth day of a 21-day lockdown.
The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU