PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday morning amid lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with countrymen on Friday amid a nationwide to combat the outbreak.

"At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," the prime minister tweeted, without divulging the subject of his message.

Modi held a meeting with chief ministers on the Covid-19 outbreak via video-conferencing on Thursday.





On Sunday, in his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat said shutting down India was a "harsh decision" but needed to prevent the spread of the as the country entered the fifth day of a 21-day

The number of Covid-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry.