PM Modi to virtually participate in G7 outreach sessions on June 12, 13

Prime Minister will virtually participate in the outreach sessions of the on 12 and 13 June, an official statement said on Thursday.

The United Kingdom currently holds the presidency of the G7 and is hosting a summit at Cornwall, where seven of the world’s most powerful countries--UK, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan--will come together to thrash out the global response pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic, trade issues, protecting the climate, among other challenges. Apart from India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited the leaders of Australia, South Africa and South Korea to join the summit this year.

The meeting will be held in hybrid mode.

This is the second time Modi will be participating in a G7 meeting. The Prime Minister was invited by the G7 French Presidency in 2019.

This is the first meeting of the member countries since the outbreak of the pandemic.

It will take place at a time when several countries across the world continue to battle the deadly virus. The theme for the summit is ‘Build Back Better’

“These are leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics; promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade; tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity; and championing shared values and open societies. The Leaders are expected to exchange views on the way forward on global recovery from the pandemic with a focus on health and climate change,” an official statement said.